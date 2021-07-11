Priyanka Chopra Jonas has credited her family with keeping her grounded.

The ‘White Tiger’ star has made a name for herself in both Hollywood and Bollywood, but has said she never lets fame get to her head because she always has her family – including her husband, Nick Jonas – by her side to remind her to be humble.

When asked what keeps her grounded, she said: “Well, my family. If I ever bring fame into the house, my mum will slap me on the back of the head and be like, ‘That kind of thing is not allowed in my house!’

“We live when my job stops. Work is my work and my home is my home. Everything inside my home is rather normal. Other things take priority. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, the dog pooped on the carpet’. That’s the reality!”

Priyanka has also changed her outlook on life after being stuck in lockdown for most of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘We Can Be Heroes’ actress said the health crisis gave her time to “stay still” and reflect on her “massive privilege”.

She added: “Lockdown forced me to stay still for the first time in a long time and I definitely want to hold on to that. I had taken so much for granted because I was running so fast. Then suddenly everyone was on the same level playing field. The fact that I could stay with my family and stay healthy was a massive privilege. I don’t think I have ever felt so much gratitude in my life.”

And Priyanka, 38, believes she’s in one of the best places in her life right now.

Asked by Notebook magazine inside the Sunday Mirror newspaper if she is enjoying being in her 30s, she said: “Oh, my 30s are the best! You lose the insecurities of the 20s, and you come into a place when you’re young enough t be stupid but old enough to know better. I can say, ‘Today I’m going to be stupid and I know I’m going to regret it, but it’s my choice!’ ”