Jodie Turner-Smith has allegedly had her jewellery stolen from her hotel room in Cannes, France.

The 34-year-old actress was in Cannes promoting her new movie ‘After Yang’, and filed a police report on Sunday (11.07.21) after an alleged theft from her hotel room on Friday (09.07.21) night.

According to Variety, robbers took an unspecified amount of jewellery from Jodie’s room, but sources have estimated the worth of the items to be “several tens of thousands of euros”.

Jodie confirmed on Twitter she spent over two hours in a police station on Sunday, but did not specify why.

She wrote: “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… (sic)”

Sources also alleged there was no forced entry into Jodie’s hotel room, and so police are now investigating the possibility of the theft being an inside job.

Meanwhile, Jodie recently said she learned to “advocate even harder” for herself after having a daughter with her husband, Joshua Jackson.

The ‘Queen & Slim’ actress – who is mother to Janie, 14 months – said: "Being a pregnant person taught me to advocate even harder for myself. You see the ways in which you're discriminated against as a pregnant person in the workforce. I mean, even in our business, people treat you different. That was interesting."

Now that she’s a mother, Jodie has begun to carry herself differently in the world because she knows her “child is watching”.

She added: "My child is watching. I have to, in my ways, show her how to be a person that loves themself. Loving yourself means having boundaries, means standing up for yourself, means standing up for what's right in the world. We're seeing so many things happen in the world that are not right."