Carrie Underwood is marking 11 years of marriage to her husband Mike Fisher.

The 38-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Saturday (10.07.21) to mark just over a decade since she tied the knot with Mike, as she said she can’t wait to ring in “many more” anniversaries in the future.

Alongside a picture of herself and Mike on a casual dinner date, she wrote: “Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you! (sic)”

Mike also celebrated the occasion with a throwback picture from his wedding day, where he hailed Carrie as the “best partner” he could have asked for.

He wrote: “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary (sic)”

Meanwhile, the ‘Cry Pretty’ star recently said it has been a “blessing” spending time with her family – including Mike and their two children, Isaiah, six, and Jacob, two – amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about family life, she shared: "Being home has been such a blessing. Watching my boys grow, spending time cooking, spending time in the garden I do feel people who try their hardest to look at the silver linings in life have probably learned so much from this time.

"I have a three-year-old and a six-year-old. Normally we're travelling so much and mommy's so busy. To have every single day and every single dinner together, that really is special. As crazy as things were, just having time to think about what matters most in life is a blessing and we should enjoy that."

The 'Jesus, Take The Wheel' hitmaker also confessed her husband Mike is always making "dad jokes" whilst she describes her humour as a "little cheesy and a little dry".

Giving an insight into home life at her ranch in Tennessee, she added: "My husband always does a lot of dad jokes and that makes me laugh. My humour is a little cheesy and a little dry."