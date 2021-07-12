Prince William told the England team to "be so proud" following their loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Duke of Cambridge - who was accompanied to the game at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday (11.07.21) by his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their seven-year-old son Prince George - admitted it was "heartbreaking" to see the team lose 3-2 on penalties but sent a positive message to Gareth Southgate's side after congratulating the winners.

He wrote on Instagram: "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

"@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W (sic)"

Adele also sent a positive message to the team after watching from her home in the US.

Alongside a selfie of her in an England top, the 'Skyfall' hitmaker wrote: “You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together.”

Idris Elba shared a photo of Bukayo Saka, who missed the final deciding penalty, while Liam Gallagher offered words of consolation to the 19-year-old footballer.

He tweeted: "Love Saka.

"It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup.”

He later posted: "It is what it it is.”

Dermot O'Leary shared a photo of Saka being consoled by his manager after the game and urged him not to be too disheartened.

He wrote: "Keep that beautiful head up, Saka. You did your club and country proud."

Stephen Fry was disappointed by England's loss in their first major final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

He tweeted: “Alright, football gods, I’ll wait another 55 years then. But I warn you, unless biotech comes up with something impressive, I’ll fairly certainly be dead … Bah, grr, poo and bother.”