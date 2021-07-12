'Psychonauts 2' will feature an "invincibility" mode.

The upcoming sequel is set to drop on August 25 after a number of delays, and now developer Double Fine has revealed the title will help more people complete the game.

An Xbox tweet insisted "beating the game on the lowest difficult is still beating the game", and the studio replied: "If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2."

The company explained that players of "all ages" and "all possible needs" deserve to be able to "enjoy games".

They said: "All people should be able to enjoy game. All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to [meet].

"End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affect you. On whatever terms you want."

The team weren't taking any prisoners, as they hit out at people for being elitist with their gaming.

They added: "'Uh, excuse me I beat the Sword Guy Serious Time on a no hit hard more and if didn't do that I don't respect you. And like, can you even comment on things if you're not diamond six rank on shooty mcBlam? I don't think so'.

"Cool bud. You're soooo cool!"