Google boss Sundar Pichai claims artificial intelligence will be "even more profound" than fire, electricity or the internet.

The tech giant's CEO has opened up on two major developments set to revolutionise the world over the next 25 years, with AI and quantum computing leading the way.

On the former, he told the BBC: "I view it as the most profound technology that humanity will ever develop and work on.

"You know, if you think about fire or electricity or the internet, it's like that. But I think even more profound."

Regarding quantum computing, the tech sees hardware built on qubits, which take into account the probability of matter being in one of a number of different states, whereas computing typically is based on binary matter - meaning 0 or 1, with no in-between positions.

Pichai added: "[Quantum] is not going to work for everything.

"There are things for which the way we do computing today would always be better. But there are some things for which quantum computing will open up an entire new range of solutions."