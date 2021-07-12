Virgin Galactic has launched a sweepstake to win a trip into space.

Founder Richard Branson travelled to the edge of space and back on Sunday (11.07.21) and now the company has teamed up with fundraising platform Omaze to give people a chance to experience the same journey on the VSS Unity spaceplane.

As well as the flight itself, the winner and a friend will also get to tour Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Brandon himself will be part of the visit "with [his] Willy Wonka hat on", as he joked "I promise lots of chocolate in the factory."

The sweepstake serves as a fundraiser for Space For Humanity, with more donations meaning more entries - although these are capped at 6,000 entries per person, and you can enter without donating.

The sweepstake will close on September 1 with a winner set to be announce by "around" September 29, with the experience "estimated to take place in early 2022".

There are a number of restrictions for entry, including applicants being 18 or older, while both the winner and their guest will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to win.