Windows 11 has fully blocked testers from switching back to the classic Windows 10 Start menu.

The latest preview build for the upcoming operating system has now totally stopped testers from using the traditional menu, which was placed at the left hand side of the screen.

As reported by Tom's Hardware, accessing the classic menu was only accessible by going into the Registry and applying a workaround.

Making a mistake in that process can have a serious impact on your system, although the tests should naturally be tuned into these risks.

With the new 22000.65 build, Microsoft has made some alterations to stop the Registry tweak from working.

There's now no way of reverting back to the old Start menu, which seems sensible given that the company will be wanting people in the Windows Insider programme to find issues with the new version.