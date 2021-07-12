A 'Final Fantasy 14' cookbook is reportedly set to be released later this year.

The project hasn't been officially announced by Square Enix, but a listing for 'The Ultimate Final Fantasy 14 Cookbook' had appeared on the Simon & Schuster website.

It was quickly renamed as 'Licensed Video Game Cookbook', while another listing was spotted on Amazon.

It's said the book will take fans on a "culinary adventure through one of gaming's most beloved franchises" while offering "stunning photography and step-by-step instructions".

Over its 192 pages, there will be over 70 recipes featuring "some of this game's most iconic dishes".

As reported by Eurogamer, the now-deleted description read: "Featuring favourite flavours from across Hydaelyn and Norvrandt and easy-to-follow instructions, this tome provides numerous tips on how to make the most of your ingredients.

"Start your day with Farmer's breakfast, a very famous and simple-yet-delightful dish; savour the Knight's Bread of Coerthas; dive into La Noscea's Rolanberry Cheesecake, and many more."

The cookbook is expected to launch on November 9, 2021.