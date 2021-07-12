Bloober Team has insisted "online speculations" about a new 'Silent Hill' game are "based on outdated" information.

The franchise's publisher Konami recently confirmed a partnership with the horror developer, while EU funding applications for the latter feature several codenames - including 'Black', 'Dum Spiro' and 'H2O' - leading to fans wondering if the first two are related to 'Silent Hill'.

In a statement to IGN, Bloober's CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski said: "Online speculations based on outdated or incomplete information can often lead to strange theories among gamers, so we appreciate you asking us directly."

He noted that 'H2O' became 2019 release 'Layers of Fear 2'.

Gawlikowski continued: "We have also applied for two other projects, codenamed respectively 'Dum Spiro' and 'Black'.

"After numerous iterations of 'Dum Spiro', we’ve concluded we can’t at the moment deliver it in a form that is appropriately sensitive to the topic and commercially viable at the same time. In short, 'Dum Spiro' is no longer in active development at the moment.

"Similarly, the initial idea for 'Black' has also been shelved, and while we’re still developing a game under this codename, it’s now a much different project than what you could read on the web in the past few days."

Meanwhile, he did confirm that a number of big projects are in the pipeline, and he neither confirmed nor denied plans for a 'Silent Hill' game given Bloober's partnership with Konami.

He added: "At Bloober Team we have two active internal projects, one in the production phase and one in the pre-production phase.

"Both are going to be bigger in scope than 'The Medium', however, neither of them is based on themes or premises that have been circulating online in the last days."