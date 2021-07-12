Sir Richard Branson hailed his trip to the edge of space the "experience of a lifetime".

The 70-year-old businessman's Virgin Galactic rocket plane made a successful voyage from the US on Sunday (11.07.21) and afterwards he admitted the flight was even better than he'd imagined it would be.

Speaking at a press conference after the flight, he said: "I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing can prepare you for the view of Earth from space. The whole thing was just magical."

The trip was a test for the space tourism experience Richard is hoping to launch next year and he revealed he'd made a lot of notes on what could be improved.

He said: "I've had my notebook with me and I've written down 30 or 40 little things that will make the experience for the next person who goes to space with us that much better.

"The only way sometimes you can find these little things is to get in a spaceship and go to space and experience it for yourself."

The entrepreneur was accompanied by pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, and three Virgin Galactic employees, Beth Moses, Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla.

Richard and the three staff members were presented with commercial astronaut wings after the flight - which took them 282,000ft into the air - by former space station commander and Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield.

The trip lasted 59 minutes from start to finish and the passengers experienced several minutes of weightlessness during the flight.

Following the trip, Richard has launched a competition to win two seats on one of the first commercial trips to the edge of space.

He tweeted: "Space is for all humanity, which is why we're giving YOU the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first

@virgingalactic flights to space! ENTER NOW - all donations go to non-profit @spacehumanity (sic)"

A listing for the competition on Omaze.com - which will run until 1 September - estimates the flight will take place in "early 2022".

It states: "YOU AND A FRIEND WILL:

"Make history as you both live out your astronaut dreams on one of the FIRST Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights

"Experience weightlessness and awe-inspiring views of Earth from space

"Join Sir Richard Branson for a personal VIP tour of Spaceport America

"Be flown to the home of Spaceport America in New Mexico (hotel included!)

"This experience is estimated to take place in early 2022."