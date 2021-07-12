Mike Tindall broke up a fight at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11.07.21).

The former rugby star was sitting in London's Wembley Stadium waiting for England v Italy to kick off with his wife Zara - who is Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter - when a scuffle broke out between two nearby fans, and he intervened to stop the row after a spectator was punched and had his nose broken.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Tensions had got a bit heated near to where Zara and Mike were sitting because it had got quite crowded.

“Two fans ended up in a punch-up and Mike had to step into save the day.

“He stood between them and pulled them apart before stewards could get them under control.

“Unfortunately some blood ended up near Zara and she had to use a tissue to mop it up.

“It was absolute mayhem. Wembley were very lucky Mike was able to take control of the chaos.”

England ultimately lost the game 3-2 on penalties but the 42-year-old sportsman tweeted his praise for the team after the game.

He wrote: "Very proud of @EnglandFootball, didn’t go England’s way tonight but this group of players have made a massive step forward and I think we will be competing at tournaments for many years to come! Well done lads!(sic)"

But Mike had admitted just a week ago he hadn't been interested in the sport until now.

He tweeted after England beat Sweden 2-0 to stake their place in the final: "Never care about football in my life! Tonight you would think it was the only sport I knew. Massive massive congrats to the @England team. Every player was fantastic tonight! Roll on Sunday!(sic)"