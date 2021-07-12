Jodie Turner-Smith's mother's wedding ring was among the items stolen from her hotel room.

The 34-year-old actress filed a police report on Sunday (11.07.21) after thieves got into her residence in Cannes, France - on Friday (09.07.21) and according to Variety, one of the items taken was a precious family heirloom.

Sources told the outlet Jodie had been having breakfast at the Marriot hotel when her room was broken into, with the thieves making away with jewellery worth "several tens of thousands of euros" and after the robbery was discovered, the 'Queen & Slim' star was "immediately" moved to the nearby Majestic hotel.

She has also been given a large security detail, who have been accompanying the actress - who has 14-month-old daughter Janie with husband Joshua Jackson - everywhere in the city.

It is believe Jodie may have been targeted after wearing gold and diamonds from the Gucci High Jewelry line to her 'After Yang' premiere on Thursday (08.07.21), with the thieves not realising the items had been given back immediately after the event.

Jodie confirmed on Twitter she spent over two hours in a police station on Sunday, but did not specify why.

She wrote: “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… (sic)”

Sources told local media there was no forced entry into Jodie’s hotel room - which needed a key card to open the door - and so police are now investigating the possibility of the theft being an inside job.

The Marriot have not commented on the reports to confirm the theft took place there.

Despite the upsetting incident, Jodie has continued with her work promoting 'After Yang' throughout the weekend.