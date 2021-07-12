Helena Christensen received the “biggest gift in the universe” during lockdown.

The 52-year-old supermodel hailed it a “miracle” that she got to spend so much time with her 21-year-old son Mingus - whose father is ‘Walking Dead’ actor Norman Reedus –and admitted they have never been so close as they are now.

She told the Times’ Weekend magazine: “To get my son back was a miracle. It was like the biggest gift in the universe, perhaps in my life, to have that closeness with him that we had never had before.

“It ended up being the best, best time. I literally was cooking three meals for five or six people every day and I made every meal as special as I possibly could.

“It became like an exciting thing to do every day to eat. Hence, the quarantine kilos.”

Helena largely lives in New York but makes frequent trips to her native Denmark and she admitted the restrictions imposed last year due to the pandemic made flying a much easier and more pleasant experience.

She explained: “Actually, when you have all the tests in place it’s really easy to travel.

“For someone like me who has been in airports and planes for so much of their life it was so much easier [during lockdown].

“You’d literally get to an empty airport in a third of the time with no traffic, there’d be just me checking in, and a lot of cleaning people so the airports were the most hygienic they’d ever been and they were pumping in all that fresh oxygen into the plane every minute.

“You were alone on it and you felt like you basically owned the biggest private jet in the world. Now we’re back to normal.”