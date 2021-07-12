The 'Glee' cast reunited over the weekend.

Chord Overstreet shared two selfies featuring a group that included his former co-stars Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale and screenwriters Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson and admitted it felt "so good" to see them all, just days after the anniversary of late co-star Naya Rivera's tragic death.

Chord - who played Sam Evans - captioned his Instagram post: "Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!! [heart emojis] (sic)"

Naya tragically drowned last summer while out boating with her son Josey, and last week several of her former co-stars paid tribute to their late pal to mark a year since her passing.

Heather, 34 - who played Brittany S. Pierce in the hit TV series - wrote on Instagram: "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being “that sassy queen” in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl (sic)"

Kevin - who played Artie Abrams in 'Glee' - posted a photo of the late actress on Instagram and captioned it: "I miss you. Every single day."

Jenna - who starred as Tina Cohen-Chang in 'Glee' - posted a throwback shot of her former co-star on stage.

She wrote alongside the image: "Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. [heart emoji] love you Nougs. (sic)"

Chris Colfer - who played the part of Kurt Hummel - posted a tribute to the late actress on his Twitter account, captioning a black-and-white photo of Naya with a love heart.

Matthew Morrison also took to Instagram to mark the sombre occasion, posting a photo of the actress and captioning it with a simple love heart.

Elsewhere, other former cast members, including Lea Michele and Becca Tobin, paid tribute to their former co-star by posting images of her on their Instagram Story.