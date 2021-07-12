Friends of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are expecting them to move in together.

The Hollywood stars have recently rekindled their romance after previously being engaged between 2002 and 2004 and friends of the duo expect their new relationship to keep moving forward.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "(Their) friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together.

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard certainly done the same with Ben again this time around.

"Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

The pair had been set to wed back in 2003 but postponed their wedding due to "excessive media attention" before calling off their engagement the following year but the insider says the couple are now in an "amazing place".

The source said: "When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben.

"Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."

The source also notes that Jennifer and Ben's relationship is "not a big deal to either sets of kids", with Lopez sharing 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with former husband Marc Anthony and Affleck father to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.