Heidi Klum will not host a Halloween party in 2021.

The 48-year-old supermodel is famous for wearing the most incredible costumes to her annual spooky bash but after having to call it off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic she has made the decision to also not stage it this year out of respect for people who are still being affected by COVID-19 and to ensure no one gets sick at her soiree.

In an interview with website TooFab, she said: "With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel OK having a party. So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."

In previous years, Heidi has gone to her party dressed as 'Shrek' character Princess Fiona, Jessica Rabbit from Disney movie 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit', Egyptian ruler Cleopatra, a flesh-eating alien and as Michael Jackson's werewolf from the 'Thriller' music video among many other memorable outfits.

Although she couldn't host her party in 2020, the 'Making The Cut' star still celebrated at home and transformed her children - Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou - into terrifying mummies, whilst she hid from them using full body paint.

Heidi insists she will still dress up and share her creation on social media even though she won't be having a party.

She added: "I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I'm already working on something, because I'm also a creative person, and I live for that, that's why I get up every morning because I love it.

"I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I'm definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?"