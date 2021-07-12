Jessica Biel has launched a new wellness brand.

The 39-year-old actress has teamed up with Greg Willsey and entrepreneur Jeremy Adams to set up Kinderfarms, a health and wellness brand for families.

Jessica – who shares sons Silas, six, and Phineas, 11 months, with husband Justin Timberlake – came up with the initiative after becoming frustrated by her lack of options in the shops when searching for pain management for teething babies.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn't fit my values as a mom.

"We just said, 'You know what, we can do better than this. It's like once you have the information and then you start to research different ingredients, you start to think more about like, 'Well, I wouldn't put that in my body. Why would I put it in my kid's body?'

The 'New Year's Eve' star continued: "It's creating an option for families who have different value sets and would like to have some kind of opportunity to make a different choice for their kids."

She said: "The most important thing was to create products that I really felt I could stand behind as a mom and as a woman and a wife.

"And say to my family and my friends, 'I really trust that the ingredients in these products are effective and non-toxic, just cleaner. That's the priority."