Sadie Frost is moving in with her boyfriend.

The 56-year-old actress – who has children Finlay, 30, Rafferty, 24, Iris, 20, and Rudy, 18, with ex-husband Jude Law - has been in a relationship with Darren Strowger for eight years and though last year she insisted she’d never move in with the director, she’s admitted world events have changed her mind.

She said: “Sometimes things happen that you don’t predict. I didn’t think there was going to be Brexit, then a pandemic, so I’m making the most of this time. Rudy really gets on with Darren’s son Freddie, and Darren and I have a lot of mutual friends, so it’s nice. I am enjoying it for what it is.”

However, the ‘Shopping’ star suggested her new living arrangements won’t be permanent.

She added: “In a way I almost feel like I’ve left home myself and I’m on a gap year.

“I’m looking to buy a place in the countryside and I think I will be based out there by this time next year. I have always wanted to have a small farm. I was googling how to buy a flock of sheep an hour ago.”

Sadie appreciates the independence she and Darren have so isn’t worried about whether or not he’ll leave London with her.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “We’re both very independent and the relationship works really well for us. He’s incredibly supportive and understands that I might want to go to India for six months to work on a movie and then hang out in an ashram. I think when you have spent 30 years of your life raising children, and I was married twice, it’s nice to have that bit of freedom.

“I’m determined to do what I want to do in life now. I’m not being selfish, but I know what I like and I want to embrace life to the full.”

Sadie grew up in London’s Primrose Hill and though she’s relaxed about moving to nearby Regent’s Park, her friends think it marks the “end of an era”.

She said: “The thing is, I was born in Primrose Hill, so I have always loved it and it’s part of my heritage.

“My friends Nick Grimshaw and Jodie Harsh came round just before I moved and were reminiscing about all the times they used to come over and eat hummus from my fridge.

“I’ve always looked after everybody, so they were, like, ‘It’s so sad, it’s the end of an era.’ ”