Sheridan Smith is "heartbroken" following her split from Jamie Horn.

The 40-year-old actress - who gave birth to a son named Billy last May - recently confirmed her break-up from the 31-year-old insurance broker after three years together and insiders have revealed the star is devastated by the break-up.

A source told OK! magazine: "Sheridan is struggling to get through the split. She put him out there for everyone to see and she really thought he was The One.

"She had the public falling out with his mother and they got through all of that, but sadly it hasn't worked out. She's devastated. This has brought back all the feelings of missing her dad [who passed away in 2016 after a cancer battle] because he was her tower of strength.

"In her heart she's hoping they can make it right, but it doesn't look like there's any way back. They have a baby together and it's tough. She's heartbroken."

Sheridan and Jamie announced their split in a joint statement given to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, where they said: "It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

"We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

The duo previously appeared together in an ITV documentary titled 'Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum'.

In the show, the acclaimed actress discussed the challenges of parenthood and her experience of giving birth amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She shared at the time: "It’s surreal. You’re kind of walking around in a bit of a daze.

"If it hadn’t been a pandemic, we would have had more people to rely on so we could both get some rest.

"But thank goodness we had each other, because Jamie took a lot of time with the baby as well - so I got to sleep in-between breastfeeding.

"But we were walking around like zombies and we didn’t really know what day it was."