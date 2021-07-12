Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.

The 35-year-old actor was arrested in Ohio last month and was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Although he initially pled not guilty to the charges, he changed his plea during a virtual court appearance three weeks ago, where he pled guilty to one count of attempted endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He has now been sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.

According to the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office's Public Information Officer Tyler Sinclair, a then 15-year-old girl filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 regarding an alleged incident between her and Drake at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017.

The Canadian authorities then contacted the Cleveland Division of Police and an investigation was conducted.

Following his initial arrest, the actor was released from police custody after submitting a $2,500 bond.

He agreed to not have contact with his alleged victim upon being released, and was required to submit a DNA specimen.