Jessica Biel has launched a new health and wellness brand for families.

The 39-year-old actress - who has sons Silas, six, and Phineas, 11 months, with husband Justin Timberlake, 40 - has teamed up with natural products entrepreneur Jeremy Adams to create Kinderfarms.

The company's flagship product, Kinderlyte, is a natural, medical-grade hydration without artificial sweeteners and they also plan to launch Kindersprout, a plant-based organic protein shake for kids.

Jessica said in a statement: "As a parent, I want to find products that are effective and also free of unnecessary artificial ingredients. That's why I am excited to be a part of the Kinderfarms family, a company that shares the same values when it comes to what we give our kids."

Jeremy added: "As parents of young kids ourselves, we're committed to making clean, effective health options accessible to as many families as possible. By continuing to give existing categories a clean makeover, giving back 1% of sales, and partnering with retailers nationwide, we hope to raise the standard of care for children at home and around the world."

And Jessica revealed that she was inspired to start the brand because of her frustrations with trying to find kid-friendly products for her sons.

She told PEOPLE: "You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn't fit my values as a mom.

"We just said, 'You know what, we can do better than this'. It's like once you have the information and then you start to research different ingredients, you start to think more about like, 'Well, I wouldn't put that in my body. Why would I put it in my kid's body?'"