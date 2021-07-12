Jada Pinkett Smith has shaved her head.

The 49-year-old actress revealed that she decided to cut off all her hair after her daughter Willow encouraged her because it was "time to let go".

Willow first posted the picture on her Instagram page and wrote: "a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return".

Jada THEN shared the picture on her own Instagram with the caption: "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

And her celebrity fans were quick to share their compliments on the new look.

Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson wrote: "Beautiful. It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently," Gabrielle Union shared a number of flame and heart emojis and Lena Waithe commented "Perfection".

Willow added: "You are DIVINE."

Meanwhile, Jada - who has Willow, 20, and son Jaden, 23, with husband Will Smith - recently revealed that once "passed out" on set after taking a "bad batch of ecstasy".

The star admitted the "eye opening" incident - which took place when she was working on 1996 movie 'The Nutty Professor' - served as a wake-up call to her over her relationship with drugs and alcohol.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk', she said: "I had one incident on 'Nutty Professor'. I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy."

But Jada lied to her colleagues about the incident, though it made her vow to change her habits.

She added: "I told everybody that I must’ve had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That’s what I said. ... But I tell you what I did though. Got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.

Since then, the 'Girl's Trip' star has been "cold turkey", aside from an occasional glass of red wine.

She added: “I cannot touch vodka. I cannot touch rum. Rum’s another one. No dark liquor.”