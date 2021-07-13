Khloe Kardashian thinks her exes are "childish" for publicly feuding over her.

The 37-year-old reality TV star is aware that her former husband Lamar Odom, 41, and ex-partner Tristan Thompson, 30, were arguing in the comments section of her Instagram but is choosing not to publicly acknowledge it.

A source told E! News: "Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish. She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."

Things got heated when Khloe shared a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and Lamar commented "hottie" and added a number of fire and heart emojis.

However, Tristan who has daughter True, three, with Khloe, was not happy and hit back at Lamar.

He wrote: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Tristan's comment appeared to reference Lamar's near-death experience when he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Lamar, who had a long history with drugs, suffered kidney failure and other serious health issues, leaving him comatose and on life support.

Although they had split up at the time, Khloe put their divorce on hold in order to care for Lamar as he battled back to health.

Writing about the experience in his autobiography 'Darkness to Light', Lamar said: "There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins. My heart stopped twice.

"I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I’d ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes.”