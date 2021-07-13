David Harbour says Lily Allen fell in love with him when he was physically at his "worst".

The 'Stranger Things' star has opened up on his relationship with the 'Smile' singer and his body transformation for 'Black Widow', which came after they started dating.

He told the New York Times newspaper: "It's a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair.

"We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise."

The 46-year-old actor then started to tone up for the Marvel blockbuster as he shed 60 pounds, and he admitted his wife had "mixed feelings".

He added: "So as the thing went on, I started losing the weight and working out. And she honestly has some mixed feelings about it. Which is a good place to be in a relationship.

"It's really good to start the relationship from that part, as opposed to being the young, handsome buck and watching yourself degenerate over the years."

The loved up couple are set to celebrated their one year wedding anniversary in September.

At the time, they shared some details about their Las Vegas nuptials, which included an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the ceremony.

David wrote at the time: "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic... Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Meanwhile David - who is stepfather to Lily's kids Ethel, nine, and Marnie Rose, eight, from her relationship with Sam Cooper - admitted he now feels "more like an adult".

He explained: "I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times.

"Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."