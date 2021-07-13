Charlie Robinson has died aged 75.

The 'Night Court' star - who portrayed Macintosh "Mac" Robinson in the NBC sitcom for eight series - passed away on Sunday (11.07.21) following a cardiac arrest.

His rep told The Hollywood Reporter the actor also suffered from multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

While Charlie was best known for playing Vietnam war veteran Mac in the comedy show, he starred in numerous other projects, including a movie role in 1971 film 'Drive, He Said', in which Jack Nicholson made his directorial debut.

The late actor also appeared in TV shows '30 Rock', 'Home Improvement', 'Hart of Dixie', 'NCIS', and he guest starred in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air'.

Viola Davis was among the stars to pay tribute to Charlie.

She wrote on Twitter: "RIP Charlie Robinson. You were a wonderful actor"

Charlie recently appeared opposite 'The Wire' actor Wendell Pierce in play 'Some Old Black Man', and the 57-year-old star admitted they had a "father and son" bond after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "It only took 27 days and we created a lifetime. Charlie Robinson and I quarantined together during this pandemic to create a play and in that short time we created a lifetime of friendship. A special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play. We had a mission.

"We had a mission to find a way to create our art while the world was shut down. By chance, we created a friendship in 27 days that only happens with a shared vision. In that short time he became mentor to me as I questioned if my best days had passed. By example he showed hope.

"Charlie Robinson’s early morning routine consisted of a marathon physical workout, then a marathon of text work, all before a 9 am rehearsal, where he schooled me with his skill, stories of home, love of his mother & father, wife and kids. He was a man valued the love in his life

"In 27 days he shared the value of the love in his life, and his love of life with an appreciation for the most intimate things: the harmony of his singing group The Dells, his mother’s kindness losted at a young age, his travel as an artist, and a fine glass of wine at evening.

"Only 27 days in quarantine with Charlie Robinson and I got to appreciate the man, not just the wonderful actor of great charm and skill, on stage , TV, and film. In the life of an actor the only things you take with you are the work that you do and the people you do it with.

"I will cherish the work that we created and forever remember the brief time I spent with him. (sic)"

Charlie also appeared in movies 'The House Bunny', 'The River', and 'Set It Off', among many others.

He is survived by his wife Dolorita, and children Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron.