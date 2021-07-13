Zac Efron "busted" his grandfather out of his nursing home.

The 33-year-old actor shared a funny video of he and his brother Dylan arriving at the retirement home to take their elderly relative out for the day and joked they'd had to sneak him out past the staff.

In the Instagram video, the 'Mission: Impossible' theme played in the background as Zac said: "Time to bust grandpa outta here."

In a black face mask, the 'High School Musical' actor sneaked through to the room and his grandfather added: "Let's get outta here."

They got him out to the car where he had a drink of Coca-Cola and told his grandsons to "hit it" before making their escape.

They then arrived back at the Efron residence, where they settled in to watch the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

Towards the end of the clip, Zac joked his grandfather is "better at acting than I am".

Meanwhile, the 'Baywatch' star called time on his romance with Vanessa Valladares earlier this year after 10 months together, and a source said their romance came to an end when Zac decided things didn’t feel right anymore.

The insider said: "Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore.”

He met Vanessa at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, Australia, where she was working.

And despite their split, Zac will reportedly stay in Australia as he “loves” the country.

The source added: “Zac will still stay in Australia. He just loves Australia so much. He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."

Meanwhile, Zac’s friend Kyle Sandilands confirmed the star’s break-up, and insisted there was “no drama” involved.

He said: “I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday. It’s only recent, but not like yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. [There was] no drama, but it’s done.”