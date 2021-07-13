Elon Musk has admitted he doesn't like being the boss of Tesla.

The carmaker's billionaire founder insisted he would rather focus on other areas of the business as he addressed his role in the company.

He told a US court: "I rather hate it and I would much prefer to spend my time on design and engineering."

Musk was speaking at the beginning of a trial as he's accused of pressuring Tesla's board members into a $2.6 billion (£1.9 billion) deal to acquire SolarCity.

Shareholders have claimed the firm's money was wasted on landing the solar panel firm as they claim the company was running out of money.

At the time of the acquisition, Musk owned a 22% stake in both firms, with SolarCity founded by his cousins.

Musk said in court: "Since it was a stock-for-stock transaction and I owned almost exactly the same percentage of both there was no financial gain."

He has denied pressuring board members and insisted the agreement was actually part of a "master plan" to use green power supplies for affordable vehicles.