Microsoft Teams is set to get a walkie talkie feature later this year.

The tech giant revealed plans for the push-to-talk functionality late last year, and now the company has revealed it will launch worldwide in September.

On the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, they said: "Like traditional walkie talkies, the Walkie Talkie app on your Teams phones provides an instant push-to-talk (PTT) communication for your team.

"It allows you to press and hold a button to speak to your team, and release the button to listen.

"Users can connect with their team using the Teams channels."

The feature is listed as "in development" with a scheduled release of September 2021.

Earlier this year Emma Williams - Microsoft's corporate vice president of modern workplace verticals - opened up on the impact the walkie talkie feature could have.

She wrote in a blog post: "This functionality, built natively into Teams, reduces the number of devices employees must carry, and lowers costs for IT.

"Unlike analogue devices with unsecure networks, customers no longer have to worry about crosstalk or eavesdropping from outsiders.

"And since Walkie Talkie functions over Wi-Fi or cellular data, this capability can be used across geographic locations.”