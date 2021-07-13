Hulk Hogan says "heaven just got even more Wonderful" following Paul Orndorff's death.

The 67-year-old star shared an emotional tribute to his fellow Hall of Famer - whose nickname was Mr. Wonderful - after he sadly died aged 71, and Hogan offered thanks to his WrestleMania rival.

He tweeted: "Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news, RIP my brother, love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, heaven just got even more Wonderful, love U4LifeHH (sic)"

The wrestling world is mourning Orndorff - whose son Travis revealed the heart-breaking news on Monday (12.07.21) - as they recalled his legendary career across NWA, WCW and WWE, which included appearing alongside 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper against Hogan and Mr. T in the first-ever WrestleMania main event in 1984.

Travis wrote on Instagram: "Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.

"And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

After the sad announcement, WWE superstar CM Punk tweeted: "Damn. Orndorff. I went to a wcw house show at the uic pavilion once. Maybe 95ish. Him and Sherri were the best on that show with working the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful. (sic)"

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair added: "So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful aka The Brandon Bull. Great Guy, Legit Tough!

"He Was Another Amazing Athlete That I Had The Pleasure Of Wrestling An Hour For The NWA Championship On Many Occasions! Rest In Peace! (sic)"

And Paul 'Triple H' Levesque also remembered Orndorff and hailed him as one of wrestling's "best bad guys".

He tweeted: "A #WrestleMania main eventer, @WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the industry's best bad guys. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family at this difficult time."

Edge - who will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at 'Money In The Bank' on Sunday night (18.07.21) - detailed the impact Mr. Wonderful had on his career, while revealing he was on hand to see Orndorff battle Hogan at 1986's 'The Big Event' in front of more than 74,000 fans in Toronto.

He wrote: Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul."