Sean 'Diddy' Combs has slammed those who racially abused England players after they lost the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted on their social media accounts after they missed in the penalty shootout against Italy on Sunday (11.07.21) and the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker hailed the trio as inspirational as he took aim at their abusers.

Alongside a photo of the players, Diddy wrote on the social media platform: "We stand with you Kings. Proud of all your efforts on and off the field and we will always support you. Continue to inspire. Love And to the racists... F*** YOU!"

Diddy's post was praised by other celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, who left a heart emoji in the comments, and former England captain David Beckham.

The retired footballer commented: "Proud of our boys @diddy inspiration to our country and to all the young kids they continue to inspire."

Lena Headey also shared her support for the players, writing on her Instagram account: "Kings be kings be kings. Beautifully played. Thank you @marcusrashford @sanchooo10 @bukayosaka87 @sterling7 @england."

Prince William had earlier slammed the "abhorrent behaviour" of those who had bombarded the footballers, saying the abuse left him "sickened".

The Duke of Cambridge – who is President of the FA – tweeted: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

"It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

England manager Gareth Southgate also blasted the "unacceptable" comments.

He said: "It's just not what we stand for.

"We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody, and so that togetherness has to continue.

"We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.

"Everybody has to remember when they support they team that they also represent England and should represent what we stand for.

"We have had a positive effect on lots of areas of society but we can't effect everything - other people have responsibilities in those areas. We have to work collectively to constantly improve those things."