Kate Beckinsale doesn't want a long-term romance.

The 'Pearl Harbor' actress - who has dated Goody Grace and Pete Davidson since her 15-year marriage to Len Wiseman ended in 2019 - doesn't want to lose her "autonomy" and thinks it's quite easy for women to "lose track" of their lives when they are seriously involved with someone else.

She is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper as saying: "I haven't been in very long relationships since [my marriage]. I can't imagine living with a person and maintaining my new-found autonomy.

"For women in relationships with men, it's culturally quite easy to lose track of your life. You've watched your mother, your grandmother, subjugate herself - even on stupid things."

The 47-year-old star - who has 22-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - previously admitted she thought marriages would last longer if couples opted not to live together.

She said: “I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house. Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot.

“I also think, for women especially, and it is generalising, but it’s common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room.”

And the 'Serendipity' actors hit out at the criticism she's received for dating younger men and having fun in her forties, arguing male stars don't face the same judgement.

She said: “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all.

“And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’

“Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.”

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo.

“It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘why has he had so many girlfriends?’.”