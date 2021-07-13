Gayle King plans to "ban" unvaccinated relatives from her Thanksgiving celebrations.

The 66-year-old presenter addressed the "problem" of people not taking up coronavirus vaccinations so she's decided to take drastic action with her own family in the hope it will make them change their mind.

Speaking to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, on 'CBS This Morning', she said: "I don't know how many more times you can say to people, 'Listen, it will save your life'.

"I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I'm now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That's how strongly I'm taking what you're saying."

The infectious diseases expert had appeared on the show on Monday (12.07.21) to discuss the importance of getting the vaccine, particularly in the face of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

He said: "We really to get more people vaccinated because that's the solution. This virus will, in fact, be protected against, with the vaccine."

Gayle previously admitted having the vaccine had given her her freedom back because she'd spent the last year "so afraid" to leave the house in case she contracted COVID-19.

She said: "I was so afraid to leave the house. We were broadcasting from here, so I'd literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room. For excitement I'd go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! 'Hi, birds! Hi!' I was so afraid.

"But now I am vaccinated. It is my superpower. I am vaccinated. ... I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."

And the broadcaster admitted she had grown "tired of being scared" and hiding away from the world.

She said: "Here's the thing: I'm tired of being scared. Honestly. I've been so afraid, hunkered down here at home. I'm tired of being scared."