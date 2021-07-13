Stormi Webster has her own office at Kylie Jenner's company.

The three year old's space at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters also doubles up as a playroom but the tot is already making use of the business facilities and is working on her own mystery project.

Kylie said: "She's actually launching a little secret brand soon."

And Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, explained Stormi - whose father is Travis Scott - "just absorbs" the working environment when she's there.

The Lip Kit guru explained she was keen for her little girl to be surrounded by "strong women" at the office.

Speaking a three-part video series looking inside Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, Kylie said: "Stormi has such strong women—and men—in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to.

"I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."

Whatever the 23-year-old star is working on, she'll stop the minute Stormi needs her attention.

Kris said: "She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi.

"She can be in the middle of the most important thing of her life in that moment, but if Stormi walks in the room and says, 'Mommy, I need you,' she will put that on hold and turn all her attention to her daughter."

When Stormi turned three in February, Kylie admitted she was "excited" to see her daughter grow but also upset because she "can't stop the time".

She captioned an Instagram carousel of throwback snaps of Stormi and her bump: "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!! (sic)"