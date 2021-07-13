Kerry Katona asked her daughter if she wanted to change her surname so people wouldn't realise she's related to the star.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has - who has Molly, 19, Lilly-Sue, 18 Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and seven-year-old DJ from previous relationships - and her fiance Ryan Mahoney recently relocated to Cheshire and she admitted she feels "really bad" for her kids because they are having to make new friends, so she wanted to try and make life easier for Heidi.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "Heidi had her first day at her new school last week. She was really nervous, bless her. I was worried about her making friends and asked her if she wanted to change her surname so people wouldn’t know she was my daughter, but she said she was proud to be a Katona!

"I feel really bad for all the children. They’ve had to move up here and leave their friends. Lilly hasn’t met anyone yet because she hasn’t had a chance to get out and about. I just want them all to be happy.

"It’s been a busy time. DJ has been accepted into a private school now, which is amazing. We’re just waiting to get Max into a school and then hopefully things will become a lot more settled."

Despite her worries about her children, the 40-year-old star is happy she made the move because she can see her loved ones more often.

She added: "It’s so nice to be up North... and to be closer to my mum and friends. I saw my best friend Danielle Brown last week. It’s such a nice feeling that she can just pop round for a chat! Once we’re sorted with the house I’m going to organise a barbecue and get everyone round to celebrate."

But the barbecue may not happen for some time as Kerry and Ryan still "have a long way to go" with getting the property finished.

She wrote: "We still have a long way to go with the house. We have so much that still needs to be delivered and we’re nowhere near done with unpacking. I love being busy, it’s amazing and I can’t complain. I just feel like I’m spinning a lot of plates at the minute."