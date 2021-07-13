LeBron James' Fortnite skin has been revealed.

The NBA star is the latest celebrity to be immortalised in the popular game and images uploaded by developers Epic Games shows fans what he will look like.

Three variants to LeBron's skin have been unveiled - a casual look where he wears a taco shirt and cargo shorts, a classy 'king' look that is completed by a floating crown.

It also features a Tune Squad basketball outfit to coincide with the release of his new movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

Insiders have suggested that a collaboration between LeBron and Fortnite has been planned for a while but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

LeBron is the first NBA star to get his own Fortnite skin although football stars Neymar, Harry Kane and Marco Reus have been added to the platformer.

Musicians such as Marshmello, Travis Scott and Major Lazer also feature in Fortnite.

Kane and Reus were introduced to the game last month to mark the Euro 2020 tournament as players could mark the competition on Fortnite.

Epic Games said: "On June 11 at 8 pm ET, both players’ likeness will be available as separate Outfits or together in the Kane & Reus Bundle.

"After some friendly competition to start Chapter 2 Season 7, the real competition heats up with the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup starting June 16, 2021.

"Compete for the opportunity to earn prize money as well as in-game cosmetic rewards."