The upcoming FIFA 22 on PC will be missing features available to the latest generation consoles.

A new trailer for the EA Sports game explains that the developers have included "groundbreaking new HyperMotion gameplay technology" which they do not expect PCs to be able to handle.

The motion capture technology is highlighted in the new trailer and is based on special motion capture suits worn by footballers to enable their movements to be captured by the game engine.

As EA explained: "Xsens suits record every touch, tackle, sprint and duel from all 22 players playing at high intensity for the first time ever, capturing data that powers over 4000 new animations in FIFA 22 to raise the footballing intensity, responsiveness, and physicality of every player in the game.

"Combined with "a cutting-edge proprietary machine-learning algorithm" that has learned "from over 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture", this technology will be able to write new animations "in real-time to create organic football realism across a variety of interactions on the pitch."

The technology is only available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Google Stadia, leaving last-generation gamers and PC users out.

FIFA executive producer Aaron McHardy previously explained: "When we looked at what generation to put the PC game on, we looked at our fans and what capabilities they had with the hardware they have.

"We have that information to understand what the power of the PCs out there in the world are. When we looked at that, in order to run the gen five game, our min spec would have been at a spot that would have left a lot of people out in the cold not being able to play the game."