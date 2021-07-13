Iris Law "loves" her new blonde buzzcut.

The 20-year-old actress admitted her long locks were always a "deciding factor" in how good she felt about herself but after undergoing a radical transformation for her role as Soo Catwoman in upcoming TV show 'Pistols', she no longer has to worry about her appearance.

She told British Vogue: “I had a lot of hair – it was very light and fluffy – and it would always be the deciding factor on whether I felt good or not. I just love it like this.

"I don’t need a hairstylist when I get ready. Bleach it and then it’s ready!

"It definitely reduces the time it takes to get ready, especially when I’m seeing my friends; I don’t have to be in a hurry and, like, scrape my hair back!”

Iris only decided to go blonde to hide the botched attempts she'd made at shaving her hair, so she's keen to improve her skills to do it herself in the future.

She said: “I’ve had people bleach my hair and I’ve done it with my agent because he bleaches his hair as well, so we did it together. But I tried to shave my head myself and I shaved a huge chunk out, so that’s initially why I went to blonde – to hide the chunk I took out!

"So I haven’t tried to do anything myself since then. I would like to teach myself because there’s something empowering about being able to if I’m on holiday or travelling.”

Iris walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of 'The French Dispatch' on Monday (12.07.21) and was delighted with how her hair complemented her white Christian Dior dress.

She said: “This was the first look I tried on and it really stood out. Straight away I knew I wanted to wear it. It’s a really beautiful, simple dress, with layered, pleated chiffon. It’s chic and classic but it has an interesting twist at the neckline.

"I really liked the dress because it’s chic and classic. This is my first month being blonde and I love it with the creamy white dress.”