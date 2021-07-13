Scarlett Johansson's daughter was unimpressed by her 'Home Alone 3' role.

The 36-year-old star - who appeared as Molly Pruitt, the sister of lead character Alex (Alex D. Linz) in the 1997 sequel - admitted six-year-old Rose didn't take much notice when she popped up while they were watching the film.

Appearing on 'Late Night', she told Seth Meyers: "I guess it wasn't intentional. We went through the series — we did 'Indiana Jones'. Then we watched 'Back to the Future'.

"And then, of course, naturally we did 'Home Alone'. And I happened to be in the third 'Home Alone' movie, and so I didn't say anything to her because I thought she would make a big deal out of it.

"Not surprisingly, she didn't pick up on it right away. I had to really, like—'See who that is?'

"She's like, 'Whatever. Is that you?' I was like, 'It's me, your momma.' And she was like, 'Oh, OK. Whatever.' "

Scarlett - who has Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac - laughed with talk show host Seth as she admitted the movie's plot "is a little thin".

Seth teased: "I feel like critics have always said the third is the best of the 'Home Alone' movies."

The actress joined in the jokes about the film - which was the first not to feature original cast members including Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O'Hara - as she quipped: "They often say that the third of every installment is the best one."

Although Rose wasn't impressed with this film role, the 'Black Widow' actress - who is rumoured to be expecting a baby with husband Colin Jost - admitted her daughter is her "shadow".

She recently said: "She shadows me, like, all the time.

“Which is wonderful and I know that it’s something I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up.

“There’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you gotta give me a minute!’ Everybody needs their time.

“But she means well and I’d rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me.”