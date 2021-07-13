Lamar Odom reportedly wants to rekindle his romance with Khloe Kardashian.

The 41-year-old basketball player recently described his ex-wife as a "hottie" in a comment on one of her Instagram posts, provoking the wrath of Tristan Thompson - who recently split from the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star again following fresh claims of infidelity - but insiders have dismissed suggestions he was being disrespectful.

Sources told TMZ Lamar simply wanted to get Khloe's attention now she is apparently single again as he's keen for them to give their relationship another try.

Things got heated when Khloe shared a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and Lamar commented "hottie" and added a number of fire and heart emojis.

However, Tristan who has daughter True, three, with Khloe, was not happy and hit back at Lamar.

He wrote: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Tristan's comment appeared to reference Lamar's near-death experience when he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Lamar, who had a long history with drugs, suffered kidney failure and other serious health issues, leaving him comatose and on life support.

Although they had split up more than two years before, Khloe put their divorce on hold in order to care for the sportsman as he battled back to health.

However, he admitted in May that they are no longer on speaking terms but he was hoping for forgiveness one day.

He said: "Unfortunately, you know, due to my behaviour and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and will be able to forgive me."

Lamar previously thanked Khloe's family for their love and support after he looked back on his marriage to the Good American founder by enjoying a marathon of old episodes of their reality show 'Khloe & Lamar'.

He captioned a clip of him watching the show on Instagram: "Khloe & Lamar Marathon. My show with my ex wife [heart emoji]. I want to thank @krisjenner @khloekardashian @kimkardashian @robkardashianofficial @kourtneykardash for taking me in and loving me without judgement. Y’all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful [heart emoji] (sic)"