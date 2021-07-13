Scooter Braun checked into an "intense psycho-spiritual retreat" a few months before separating from his wife.

The music mogul was recently revealed to have split from Yael Cohen Braun - with whom he has Jagger, six, Levi, four, and Hart, two - after seven years of marriage and shortly before they agreed to end their relationship, the record boss entered the seven-day Hoffman Process programme after finding he didn't feel "present" in his life, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports.

On its site, the Hoffman Process — which has treated Scooter's client Justin Bieber, as well as Sienna Miller and Katy Perry in the past — describes their scheme as a "seven-day soul-searching, healing retreat of transformation & development for people who feel stuck in one or more important areas of their life" and promises participants they will be able to "make peace with your past, release from negative behaviours, [achieve] emotional healing & forgiveness, [discover] your authentic self” and have “improved relationships.”

Scooter - who died reports last autumn that he'd participated in the programme - explained he went to the retreat after having "dark" thoughts.

Speaking on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, he said: “My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like ‘[Scooter] has gone crazy.’ But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt.

“Because, one, we’re all coming in with our own trauma, and weirdly our trauma was matching up, and … I couldn’t fix it. And I’m a fixer. Since I was a kid, I was the guy who was going to make it OK for everybody. And I just couldn’t fix things in this moment in time.”

Scooter - who also manages Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande - "started to spiral" and "immediately" knew he had to do something.

He said: "A very dark thought came into my head — the ultimate ‘I’m not enough;’ the ultimate ‘I shouldn’t be here.’ I immediately thought — what are you doing here? And I’ve never gone that dark. And I signed up for the Hoffman Project the next day.”

Although the executive had planned to go to the retreat four times in the past, he had cancelled each time, but this time his wife and kids motivated him to give it a try.

He said: “You know what happened? My wife Yael, and my children. I learned I love someone more than me, and loving them made me go do the work.”