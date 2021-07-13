Ian Ziering and Tara Reid travelled through shark-infested waters for a new documentary.

The 'Sharknado' co-stars have teamed up for a programme examining the feasibility of some of the more startling moments in the horror franchise, such as the creatures flying around in a tornado and jumping out of the water to eat prey.

And though the 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor was apprehensive about getting into the water in a glass-bottomed boat for 'The Real Sharknado' - which will broadcast as part of Discovery's annual Shark Week of programming - they ultimately had a great time.

He said: "They put bait fish above our heads just to prove that sharks are not going to jump out of the water. You know, at first, I was a little hesitant to do that but Tara and I had a great time."

The 57-year-old actor insisted the events of the 'Sharknado' films are "not likely" to happen.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's not likely to happen. Sharks don't really jump out of the water to eat in a storm [or] in a tornado. They really submerge. They stay away from the surface."

Since the first 'Sharknado' hit screens in 2013, the Syfy franchise has spawned five sequels but Ian - who has daughters Mia, 10, and Penna, eight, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig - admitted he initially didn't want to sign on for the film and only did so to keep his health insurance for his family.

But he's now glad he did thanks to the series' lasting legacy and cult following.

He said: "Oh yeah I didn't wanna do it. But I had to do it for my family. [And now], it's six movies later! The glory's gonna last forever."