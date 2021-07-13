The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, BTS and Lizzo are among the stars taking part in a 24-hour live event for Global Citizen.

The international advocacy organisation will stage events and performances across six continents on 25 September to help unite the world in a bid to defend the planet and defeat poverty, and Adam Lambert, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Green Day, and Usher will also be among those taking to the stage for 'Global Citizen Live'.

The broadcast will feature simultaneous live music events in cities including Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Lagos, Nigeria; London, England; Paris, France; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Los Angeles and New York in the US, with further locations still to be announced.

The Weeknd hailed being asked to perform "an honour".

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker said: "It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with. It’ll be an honour to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely."

Andrea Bocelli is also part of the line up and is "very excited" to be involved.

He said: “I am honoured to join forces with Global Citizen once again for this incredible event. The challenges we face in the world will require us to work together to find solutions.

"This global concert event is a beautiful representation of unity and I have always believed that our voices have the power to drive meaningful change. I’m very excited to participate.”

Other artists already confirmed to appear are Alessia Cara, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Davido, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lorde, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, and Tiwa Savage.

'Global Citizen Live' is part of the organisation's year-long Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery.

The event is supported by over 30 governments and world leaders.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

'Global Citizen Live' will broadcast on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more.