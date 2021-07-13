Jason Sudeikis still doesn't fully understand the breakdown of his marriage.

The 45-year-old actor split from Olivia Wilde - with whom he has children Otis, seven, and four-year-old Daisy - last November and he admitted he's still processing what happened and believes it will grow an ever more insignificant part of his life as time passes.

He told the new issue of GQ magazine: "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The 'Ted Lasso' star is keen to "learn from" the end of his marriage and promised to hold himself "accountable" for his part in the split.

He added: "That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about.

"You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Although Jason admitted he's had a hard year, he was determined to "land like an Avenger" and fight back from rock bottom.

He said: “I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger."

Asked if that's easier said than done, he added: “I don't know. It's just how I landed. It doesn't mean when you blast back up you're not going to run into a bunch of s*** and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights that you were at, but I'd take that over 412 bones anytime.

“But there is power in creating 412 bones! Because we all know that a bone, up to a certain age, when it heals, it heals stronger. So, I mean, it's not to knock anybody that doesn't land like an Avenger. Because there's strength in that too.”