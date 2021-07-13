Ashley Graham is pregnant with her second child.

The 33-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin - who welcomed son Isaac Menelik Giovanni in January 2020 - have announced that they have another child on the way.

Ashley shared a picture of herself taken by Justin, which shows off her baby bump, on Instagram and wrote: "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us (sic)."

Justin posted the picture on his Instagram Stories and he commented with two love heart emojis on Ashley's post.

For Father's Day last month, Ashley praised filmmaker Justin, writing: "Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you. getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift."

Ashley has wanted a sibling for Isaac for some time, previously revealed that she had been trying to get pregnant.

She said: "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could. I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

And, in April she revealed she was working on adding to her family, adding: "Like, in this moment currently working on it."