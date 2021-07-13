'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' lead the 2021 Emmys nominations, with 24 each.

The Netflix series, based on the British royal family, and Disney Plus' 'Star Wars' spin-off racked up the impressive number of nods to bring Netflix's total to 129 with Disney Plus clocking up 71 nominations.

Marvel and Disney Plus’ 'WandaVision' followed with 23 nominations, while Hulu’s 'The Handmaid’s Tale' received 21 for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and take place on September 19.

'The Crown' co-stars Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth, and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) will compete in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Their co-star Josh O’Connor is up for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for his portrayal of Prince Charles.

He will compete with fellow British actor Rege-Jean Page, for his performance as the Duke of Hastings in 'Bridgerton'.

And 'Bridgerton' and 'The Crown' are up for Drama Series, alongside 'The Boys', 'The Handmaid’s Tale', 'This Is Us', 'Pose', 'The Mandalorian' and 'Lovecraft Country'.

Meanwhile, Mj Rodriguez will make history as the first transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category.

Rodriguez is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'Pose'.

The nomination comes after the Television Academy's Board of Governors announced that a nominee or winner of any acting category can request they be referred to as "Performer" on their nomination certificate and Emmy statue, although the categories themselves relating to Actor and Actress won't change.

2021 Emmy Awards nominations:

Drama Series

‘The Boys’ (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Bridgerton’ (Netflix)

‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (Hulu)

‘Lovecraft Country’ (HBO)

‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney Plus)

‘Pose’ (FX)

‘This Is Us’ (NBC)

Comedy Series

‘Black-ish’ (ABC)

‘Cobra Kai’ (Netflix)

‘Emily in Paris’ (Netflix)

‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)

‘The Flight Attendant’ (HBO Max)

‘The Kominsky Method’ (Netflix)

‘Pen15’ (Hulu)

‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

‘I May Destroy You’ (HBO)

‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO)

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (Netflix)

‘The Underground Railroad’ (Amazon Prime Video)

‘WandaVision’ (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (‘This Is Us’)

Jonathan Majors (‘Lovecraft Country’)

Josh O’Connor (‘The Crown’)

Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’)

Billy Porter (‘Pose’)

Matthew Rhys (‘Perry Mason’)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (‘In Treatment’)

Olivia Colman (‘The Crown’)

Emma Corrin (‘The Crown’)

Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Mj Rodriguez (‘Pose’)

Jurnee Smollett (‘Lovecraft Country’)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’)

Michael Douglas (‘The Kominsky Method’)

William H. Macy (‘Shameless’)

Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)

Kenan Thompson (‘Kenan’)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (‘Shrill’)

Kaley Cuoco (‘The Flight Attendant’)

Allison Janney (‘Mom’)

Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Black-ish’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (‘WandaVision’)

Hugh Grant (‘The Undoing’)

Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton’)

Leslie Odom Jr. (‘Hamilton’)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (‘I May Destroy You’)

Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’)

Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’)

Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Queen’s Gambit’)

Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Variety Talk Series

‘Conan’

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Television Movie

‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square’

‘Oslo’

‘Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia’

‘Sylvie’s Love’

‘Uncle Frank’

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (‘The Mandalorian’)

O-T Fagbenie (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

John Lithgow (‘Perry Mason’)

Tobias Menzies (‘The Crown’)

Max Minghella (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Chris Sullivan (‘This Is Us’)

Bradley Whitford (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Michael K. Williams (‘Lovecraft Country’)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’)

Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’)

Madeline Brewer (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Ann Dowd (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Aunjanue Ellis (‘Lovecraft Country’)

Emerald Fennell (‘The Crown’)

Yvonne Strahovski (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Samira Wiley (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (‘Hacks’)

Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’)

Brendan Hunt (‘Ted Lasso’)

Nick Mohammed (‘Ted Lasso’)

Paul Reiser (‘The Kominsky Method’)

Jeremy Swift (‘Ted Lasso’)

Kenan Thompson (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’)

Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Rosie Perez (‘The Flight Attendant’)

Cecily Strong (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso’)

Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (‘The Queen’s Gambit’)

Daveed Diggs (‘Hamilton’)

Paapa Essiedu (‘I May Destroy You’)

Jonathan Groff (‘Hamilton’)

Evan Peters (‘Mare Of Easttown’)

Anthony Ramos (‘Hamilton’)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (‘Hamilton’)

Kathryn Hahn (‘WandaVision’)

Moses Ingram (‘The Queen’s Gambit’)

Julianne Nicholson (‘Mare Of Easttown’)

Jean Smart (‘Mare Of Easttown’)

Phillipa Soo (‘Hamilton’)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’)

Charles Dance (‘The Crown’)

Timothy Olyphant (‘The Mandalorian’)

Courtney B. Vance (‘Lovecraft Country’)

Carl Weathers (‘The Mandalorian’)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Claire Foy (‘The Crown’)

McKenna Grace (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Sophie Okonedo (‘Ratched’)

Phylicia Rashad (‘This Is Us’)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Dave Chappelle (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Morgan Freeman (‘The Kominsky Method’)

Daniel Kaluuya (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Daniel Levy (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (‘Hacks’)

Yvette Nicole Brown (‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’)

Bernadette Peters (‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’)

Issa Rae (‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’)

Maya Rudolph (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Kristen Wiig (‘Saturday Night Live’)