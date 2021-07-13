Tom Meighan has married Vikki Age, one year after pleading guilty to assaulting her.

The former Kasabian singer was let go from the band and sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work last July, after leaving his partner with bruises and "a reddening around her neck", but the pair put the violent incident behind them and tied the knot on Tuesday (13.07.21).

After getting married at Harbourgh Registry Office in Leicester, they released a statement, saying: "We are pleased to share the news that on Tuesday the 13th July 2021, Tom Meighan and Vikki Ager were married at Market Harbourgh Registry Office, Leicester.

"It was an intimate affair, in accordance with the latest Covid-19 guidelines, with the couple becoming husband and wife surrounded by their children, family and a few close friends.

"Tom has worked so hard on himself, his health, family unit and his relationship with Vicki over the past year. They are very much in love and looking forward to sharing the rest of their lives together."

Vikki claimed the assault was nothing more than a drunken fight that got out of control and insisted it "wasn't domestic violence", while Tom said they had moved to Cornwall in a bid to put the "drunk squabble" behind them.

Speaking to CornwallLive, Vikki previously said: "He apologises daily. He really does. A lot of people have arguments and ours got taken to an extreme level.

“I gave as good as I got. We were both fighting. We were really drunk and I don’t normally drink. It was more of a squabble, it wasn’t domestic violence."

And Tom said of the incident: “We had too much to drink. I regret everything that happened that night – what I can remember of it. I don’t condone it – it’s horrific. I love my partner to pieces.

“I was at a boiling point in my life – I didn’t know where things were heading. I was drowning myself with drink because of my problems and things going on around me. We had a fight and I took the brunt for it. I was fully responsible for what happened but we love each other and we’re getting over it.”

Vikki revealed it was her daughter who phoned the police and insisted she didn't want to “prosecute” the musician.

Asked if it was herself who phoned up to report Tom, she said: “No, my daughter phoned the police because we were having an argument and she didn’t need to hear it. I’ve still got messages on my phone now where I was asking police not to prosecute him. I asked numerous times for them not to take it further. I said, this isn’t Tom, he needs support. They said it had gone to the CPS.

“Tom needed a wake-up call, but that was beyond it and they went to town on him.”