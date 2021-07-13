Zsa Zsa Gabor has finally been laid to rest, five years after her death.

The Hollywood starlet died in 2016 at the age of 99 and this week Prince Frederic von Anhalt - her ninth husband - accompanied her ashes to Budapest for burial, after she requested in her will that she be buried in Hungary.

Frederic, who travelled via London and Germany from Los Angeles, with three quarters of his wife's ashes, said he wanted the ceremony to be "a celebration of life, not a funeral".

He added: "She was first class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar..."

One-quarter of her ashes will remain in Los Angeles.

Frederic, 78, explained that Zsa Zsa - who was born Sari Gabor in Budapest in 1917 - wanted her remains to be brought home because that is where her father was buried.

He said: "She definitely wanted to be in Budapest because her father is buried here, too. That’s what she wanted and that’s what she had in her last will.”

He added that Zsa Zsa was proud of her native country and did a lot to help Hungarians.

He said: “She did a lot for Hungarians, be it for those who fled after the 1956 uprising, or during the polio epidemic, and she did not do those things because she wanted to get into the news.

Zsa Zsa passed away on December 18th, 2016, after suffering a heart attack, and her funeral was broadcast live to the world later that month from the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills.

Frederick - who Zsa Zsa tied the knot with in 1986 - spoke at the service about how he and his wife first met when he paid $5,000 to take a picture with a celebrity.