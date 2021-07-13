Demi Lovato says changing their pronouns has been a "huge transition".

The 28-year-old singer came out as non-binary in May but says it is ok if people accidentally misgender them as they have been doing it themselves sometimes.

Demi wrote on Instagram: "If you misgender me – That’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, And as long as I remember my truth, The Shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process (sic)."

Demi added: "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay. remember that I love you, and to keep going #nonbinaryawarenessweek (sic)."

Meanwhile, the star recently said their family members have been doing "an incredible job" in adjusting to their pronoun change.

They said: "My family has done an incredible job … I’ve noticed Dallas [Demi's sister] using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying.

"My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually.

"Just because I think, like, your friends are the ones that you’re more likely to be like, ‘biiiii***.’ I’m like, ‘Look, you can still call me b****.'"

And Demi explained that they sometimes have to figure out which pronoun to use in certain situations.

The pop star said: "There are times where I might have to choose … I was in Texas, and I was like, ‘Does that make me a cowboy or a cowgirl?’

"I don’t want to be a cow human, so I’m just going to go with cowgirl."