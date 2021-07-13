Jennifer Lopez could be set for a return to her Las Vegas residency.

The 51-year-old singer and actress' last Las Vegas residency was her 'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' show at Planet Hollywood, which ran from January until December 2016, but casino bosses are desperate to get her back to cash in on the interest in her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

A source told The Sun Online: "The buzz in Vegas is that at least three different casinos are trying to woo JLo back for a residency.

"She left her Planet Hollywood residency to do movies and a tour, but now they’re desperate to get her back.

"JLo could be the answer to the problem to low ticket sales in Vegas.

"It’s clear Britney Spears won’t be returning anytime soon with her conservatorship. She could be paid in excess of $500,000 per show."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that friends of Jennifer and Ben, 48, are expecting them to move in together.

The Hollywood stars have recently rekindled their romance after previously being engaged between 2002 and 2004 and friends of the duo expect their new relationship to keep moving forward.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "(Their) friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together.

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and certainly done the same with Ben again this time around.

"Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

The pair had been set to wed back in 2003 but postponed their wedding due to "excessive media attention" before calling off their engagement the following year but insiders say they couple are now in an "amazing place".

The source said: "When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben.

"Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."